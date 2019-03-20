Listen to Jamila Woods’ New Song “EARTHA”

Jamila Woods has shared a new song called “EARTHA” from her upcoming album LEGACY! LEGACY! The track was inspired by actor, singer, and activist Eartha Kitt. Hear it below.
In a statement, Woods said:
“Who gonna share my love for me with me?” These are the thoughts that
play in your head after an argument with your partner. These are the
pages you write in your journal the next morning. This is everything
you wish you could have said, or everything you’ve said a million
times without it being heard. The moment you realize you are worthy of
more. Inspired by the badass spirit and wisdom of Eartha Kitt.
LEGACY! LEGACY! is out May 10 (via Jagjaguwar/Closed Sessions). Woods has previously shared the LP’s “GIOVANNI” and “ZORA.” She’ll head out on tour in support of the album in May.
LEGACY! LEGACY! follows Woods’ 2016’s record HEAVN. Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Jamila Woods: The Soul of a Protester.”