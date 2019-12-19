Listen to Jarvis Cocker’s New Version of “Running the World”

In 2006, former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker released a protest song called “Running the World.” Now, he’s shared a new version of the track with the Kaiser Quartett following a grassroots movement to catapult the song to the Christmas No. 1 single on the UK charts. Listen to Cocker’s update of “Running the World” below.

The campaign was started by a Facebook group called “Fancy Getting “C**ts Are Still Running the World” to UK Xmas No.1?.” Following a rapid increase in membership, Cocker and his label Rough Trade released the new version of “Running the World.” They will donate proceeds from single sales to a UK homeless charity called Shelter.

“So here’s the story,” Cocker wrote in a statement. “About a month ago the Kaiser Quartett sent me a recording of their arrangement of ‘Running the World‘ & asked if I’d consider singing on it. So I did. The song will feature on one of their upcoming record releases but—given the current campaign—we thought you might like to get a sneak preview right now.”

