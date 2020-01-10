Listen to Jenny Lewis’ New Song “Under the Supermoon”

Jenny Lewis has shared a new song called “Under the Supermoon” in collaboration with Habib Koite. The song appears on Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, which is out January 31 from Artists for Peace and Justice—a nonprofit that encourages peace and social justice internationally—via Arts Music. Listen below.

The albums is a collaborative project between Lewis, Koité, Jackson Browne, Jonathan Wilson, Paul Beaubrun, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, and the Haitian band Lakou Mizik. It was recorded in the Haitian town of Jacmel.

In a statement, Lewis described it as “a love song written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean sea under the supermoon of November 2016 just days after the U.S. presidential election… a travelogue of sorts processed in real time.”

