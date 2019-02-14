Listen to Jessie Ware’s New Song “Adore You”

Jessie Ware has shared her first new track of 2019, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The song is called “Adore You,” and it was co-written and produced by Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, and mixed by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford. Listen to that below.

Of the new single, Ware said in a statement:

“I’ve wanted to work with Joe for such a long time and this is the first thing we did in the studio together. This is ‘Adore You.’ It’s just a little something to tie you over with until my next release. It feels fitting to put this out when I’m about to become a new mum again and feel the most confident I’ve ever felt about my music. Happy Valentines, I adore you all.”

Jessie Ware’s last studio LP Glasshouse arrived in 2017. Last year she shared her Bicep-produced single “Overtime.” Revisit Pitchfork’s 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.