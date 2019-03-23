Listen to Julien Baker, Ben Gibbard, More Cover Frightened Rabbit on Live Tribute Album

Last December, Julien Baker, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the National’s Aaron Dessner, and others performed a tribute concert for late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison at the Brooklyn branch of Rough Trade. Now, Hutchison’s bandmates have released a live recording from the evening. Tiny Changes: A Celebration of the Songs of Scott Hutchison, features Baker, Dessner, Gibbard, Craig Finn, and Kevin Devine performing Frightened Rabbit tracks spanning the band’s catalogue. Frightened Rabbit has made the LP free to stream and download. Listen to the album in full below.

The live recording features duets from Baker and Dessner on “Holy,” “Nitrous Gas,” and “Woodpile” (all of which are from Frightened Rabbit’s 2013 LP Pedestrian Verse), as well as collaborative performances by Gibbard, Baker, and Dessner.

In a statement on Frightened Rabbit’s Soundcloud page, the band wrote:

This night was not a night of mourning or a night of sadness but a celebration of an extremely special person and the music [Scott Hutchison] created. Scott inspired everyone who met him, heard his lyrics or saw his art. We feel his loss every day but we are all in this together and we carry on strengthened by the support of the people involved in this recording and those around the world who have been affected by Scott‘s passing.

A huge thank you goes out to Ben Gibbard, Craig Finn, Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker and Kevin Devine for their support, love and kindness in being involved. We want to encourage people who listen to this to laugh, cry, hug and sing in your worst Scottish accent at the top of your lungs and keep the spirit of Scott alive in all our hearts and all our voices. While we’re alive let’s all make tiny changes to Earth.

Scott Hutchison died in May 2018 at the age of 36. Read “Why Losing Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Hurts So Much” on the Pitch.