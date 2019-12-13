Listen to Kamaiyah’s New Song “Still I Am”

Kamaiyah has shared a new track, “Still I Am. It’s produced by CT Beats and arrives with a music video directed by Damien Sandavol. Watch the easy-going visual, filmed in Oakland, below.

“Still I Am” follows Kamaiyah’s song with Quavo and Tyga (“Windows”) and the Michael McDonald-sampling “Back to Basics.” According to a press release, Kamaiyah’s next project, which will follow 2016’s A Good Night in the Ghetto and 2017’s Before I Wake, is due in 2020.

Read the 2016 feature “Supa Dupa Fly: Kamaiyah Bosses Up.”