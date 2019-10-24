Listen to Kanye West’s New Interview With Zane Lowe

Prior to the apparently imminent release of his new album Jesus Is King, Kanye West has joined Zane Lowe for a new interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1. It was recorded in Wyoming. Listen to the interview in full here.

During the conversation, Kanye West said that, on Christmas, he’ll release “a Sunday Service album” called Jesus Is Born. He also spoke extensively about his Christianity and his sex addiction. “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said. West also discussed his Sunday Service performance at Coachella: “God was using me and it lined up amazing, like, literally the Sunday was Easter Sunday.”

Later, West reflected on his Yeezus tour, which featured a mountain and a Jesus Christ lookalike. “[God] is saying, Let me take this Nebuchadnezzar-type character—Nebuchadnezzar was the king of Babylon, and he looked at his entire kingdom and said, I did this. I stood on the top of the mountain talking about Yeezus, saying, ‘I’m a God’—I had a guy dressed as Jesus.” West added that he “didn’t make any money on that tour.”

West also brought up President Donald Trump and wearing a MAGA hat. “Give me some other examples where someone is saying what isn’t culturally what you’re supposed to say,” he asked Zane Lowe, referring to Trump. “Give me an example where someone is saying what you’re not supposed to say. You don’t want to say it, do you liberal?”

After that, West said:

God is funny. Drake lives four blocks down the street from me. So that

shows you that God has a sense of humor. Now, liberals love art,

right? And now—I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of

all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.

For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was

God’s practical joke to all liberals. Like, Nooo, not Kanye!

Zane Lowe is responsible for some of Kanye West’s most memorable interviews. While a 2015 interview had West break down in tears, the more iconic conversation happened in 2013 surrounding the release of Yeezus. “I’m the number one rock star on the planet,” West shouted.

Jesus Is King was expected to arrive on the weekend of September 27, but it never did. In the past month, he held Sunday Service events, listening parties, and previewed a new documentary that’s coming to IMAX theaters tonight (October 24).

Last year, an album called Yandhi was due on September 29, 2018. That album never came out, too. His last albums ye and Kids See Ghosts arrived earlier that year during a summer when he also produced albums for PUSHA-T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor.

This article was originally published on Thursday, October 24 at 1:09 p.m. Eastern. It was last updated on October 24 at 3:39 p.m. Eastern.