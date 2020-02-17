Listen to Kehlani’s New Song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)”

Kehlani has shared a new song called “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” It follows her Valentine’s Day collaboration with YG, “Konclusions.” Hear Kehlani’s new track below.

“Konclusions” arrived after rumors of a relationship (and breakup) between YG and Kehlani. Lyrics from “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” along with a since-deleted tweet from Kehlani, seem to indicate that the pair is no longer dating.

Kehlani released While We Wait last year. Revisit “The Best 8 Videos of May 2018,” featuring Kehlani and KYLE’s “Playinwitme,” on the Pitch.

