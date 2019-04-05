Listen to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” Remix

Country music veteran Billy Ray Cyrus (father of Miley) has saddled up to a remix of Lil Nas X’s viral track “Old Town Road.” Listen to Cyrus sing of diamond rings, Fendi sports bras, Maserati sports cars, and more below.

Aside from being a massive hit on social media platform TikTok, “Old Town Road” was at the center of recent controversy when Billboard removed the track from its country charts last month. A Billboard spokesperson later stated that the “decision to take the song off of the country chart had absolutely nothing to do with the race of the artist.” In response to the event, Lil Nas X said that the single should be considered a country song and a trap song. “It’s not one, it’s not the other,” he told Time. “It’s both. It should be on both.”

Billy Ray showed support for Lil Nas X’s track getting removed from the charts in a recent tweet. “Only Outlaws are outlawed,” he said. “Welcome to the club!” Find his full tweet below.

