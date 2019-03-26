Listen to Mac DeMarco and Logic’s New Song “I’m Probably Gonna Rock Your World”

Logic has released the soundtrack to his new book Supermarket. The album includes two songs produced by Mac DeMarco. Listen to “I’m Probably Gonna Rock Your World” and “Vacation From Myself” below.

Supermarket is Logic’s debut novel. Like the soundtrack, it’s out today (via Simon & Schuster). Logic recently shared “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” the title track from his next album.

Check out “The Pitchfork Guide to New Albums, Spring 2019,” featuring Mac DeMarco’s Here Comes the Cowboy—out May 10 via Mac’s Record Label.