Listen to Mac Miller’s Posthumous “Good News”

Mac Miller’s family have shared a new video for his previously unreleased song “Good News,” as well as the tracklisting for Miller’s posthumous album Circles. Check out both below.

Yesterday, Miller’s family announced that Circles would arrive on January 17 via Warner. In a statement posted to Instagram, they said that producer Jon Brion had been working with Miller on Circles before the rapper’s death in September 2018. Miller released his album Swimming, which also featured collaborations with Brion, in August 2018.

Read “Remembering Mac Miller’s Cultivation of Himself and His Peers” on the Pitch.

Circles:

01 Circles

02 Complicated

03 Blue World

04 Good News

05 I Can See

06 Everybody

07 Woods

08 Hand Me Downs

09 That’s on Me

10 Hands

11 Surf

12 Once a Day