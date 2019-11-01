Listen to Mandy Moore’s New Song “I’d Rather Lose”

Mandy Moore has shared another new single, titled “I’d Rather Lose.” Listen to the song below.

Moore’s last record was 2009’s Amanda Leigh, and she hasn’t shared any additional details about a full-length follow-up. She had previously shared the song “When I Wasn’t Watching,” her first new original song in the same span of time (in 2017, she recorded a 2017 cover of Little Feat’s “Willin’” for the TV show This Is Us, in which she plays a lead role.) Moore recorded the album with Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (her husband) and Blake Mills.

In February, Moore told the New York Times that her music career had been stalled by singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2015. She characterized his behavior as psychologically abusive, saying that he demeaned her abilities as a musician while discouraging her from pursuing her music career further.

The same month, Moore also told Marc Maron on his “WTF” podcast that the songs on her new album are “very personal,” adding, “I feel like I’ve lived a life in the last 10 years. I have got plenty to say.”