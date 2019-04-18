Listen to Mavis Staples’ New Song “Anytime”

Mavis Staples has shared a brand new single from her forthcoming album We Get By. It’s called “Anytime.” Check it out below.

We Get By was written and produced by Ben Harper, and it arrives May 10 via Anti-. It will mark Staples’ twelfth studio LP. Staples shared the record’s lead single “Change” back in March.

Mavis Staples is performing at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. It takes place from July 19-21 at Chicago’s Union Park. Tickets are available now.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2008 interview with Mavis Staples.