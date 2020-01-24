Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song “B.I.T.C.H.”

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a brand new song. It’s called “B.I.T.C.H.,” and you can hear it below.

“B.I.T.C.H.” is Meg’s second single of 2020 so far. Earlier this month, she dropped “Diamonds” with Normani. That song features on the soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the new DC movie that follows Suicide Squad member Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Megan Thee Stallion released Fever back in 2019, as well as her highly anticipated single “Hot Girl Summer.”

