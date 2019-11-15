Listen to Modest Mouse’s New Song “Ice Cream Party”

Modest Mouse are back with another new song. This one is called “Ice Cream Party” and it’s released via Epic. Listen below.

Modest Mouse returned this year with the new songs “Poison the Well” and “I’m Still Here.” The band’s last album is 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.

Modest Mouse are currently on tour with the Black Keys. The band will then play headline U.S. shows in December. Check out their schedule at the Modest Mouse website. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)