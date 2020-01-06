Listen to Moses Sumney’s New Song “Me in 20 Years”

Moses Sumney has shared the new song “Me in 20 Years.” Sumney co-produced it with Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) and Matt Otto. Check out the lyric video below.

“Me in 20 Years” is the latest track from Sumney’s forthcoming double album græ, which will be released in two parts this year via Jagjaguwar; the first is out digitally next month, and the second half (along with the physical release) arrives May 15. So far he’s shared the songs “Polly” and “Virile.”

