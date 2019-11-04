Listen to Neil Young on Conan O’Brien’s Podcast

Neil Young is the latest guest on Conan O’Brien’s podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” During the 50-minute conversation, Young talks about licensing music to commercials, making his latest album Colorado, working with Crazy Horse, staying angry, playing Gretsch guitars, and—of course—preserving high audio quality. “I’d like to come and do your TV show!” Neil says at one point. “Well guess what, no,” Conan responds. “We’re busy that night.” Check it out below.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Reviews of Trans and Tonight’s the Night.