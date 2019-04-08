Listen to Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott’s New Song “CHopstix”

Schoolboy Q and Travis Scott have shared a new single called “CHopstix.” It’s produced by DJ Dahi. In addition, TIDAL credits Kendrick Lamar as one of the track’s composers and lyricists. Listen to “CHopstix” below.

Schoolboy Q debuted “CHopstix” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in March. Q had then planned to share the single last week, but delayed its release to pay respect to the late Nipsey Hussle. “CHopstix” follows Schoolboy Q’s March 2019 single “Numb Numb Juice.”

