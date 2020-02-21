Listen to Selena Gomez’s New Song “Feel Me”

Selena Gomez has released a new song called “Feel Me.” Listen to it below.

“Feel Me” arrives as a one-off track just a few weeks after Gomez released her third album Rare. In the five years since releasing Revival in 2015, Gomez has joined DJ Snake, Cardi B, and Ozuna on “Taki Taki” and had a part in Jim Jarmusch’s June 2019 film The Dead Don’t Die. Gomez appeared on a mid-January episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about Rare, and Stormzy performed as the night’s musical guest.

