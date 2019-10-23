Listen to Selena Gomez’s New Song “Lose You to Love Me”

Selena Gomez has released “Lose You to Love Me”—her first new solo single of 2019. Listen below. “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Earlier this year, Gomez released “I Can’t Get Enough” with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin. She also appeared in the Jim Jarmusch film The Dead Don’t Die.

In 2018, Gomez’s song “Back to You” was featured on the soundtrack for the second season of the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. She released three singles in 2017: “Bad Liar” (which sampled the Talking Heads), “Fetish” featuring Gucci Mane, and “Wolves” with Marshmello. Check out her music video for “Bad Liar.”

