Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s New “Silent Night” Cover

Sharon Van Etten has released a cover of the Christmas carol “Silent Night”. The song was originally recorded for Eric Paschal Johnson’s short film The Letter. Its cover art is a still from the film, photographed by Allison Anderson. Check out the song and the film below.

Earlier this year, Van Etten recorded a song for the PBS documentary Made in Boise, which follows four surrogate mothers in Boise, Idaho. In September, she released a short film called Departure, centered on a recording session on her last day living in New York City.

The cover art for Sharon Van Etten’s “Silent Night” (Photo by Allison Anderson)



