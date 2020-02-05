Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s New Song “Beaten Down”

Sharon Van Etten is back with a new single. It’s called “Beaten Down,” and it’s accompanied by a new music video directed by Nicky and Juliana Giraffe. The visual features Van Etten and dancers Allison and Veronica Huber. “Our goal was to create a striking and psychedelic video set in the California desert, a welcoming of Sharon’s next chapter here,” the Giraffes said in a statement. Watch the video below.

The new single follows Van Etten’s album Remind Me Tomorrow, which came out last year. See where it ended up on Pitchfork’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2019.”