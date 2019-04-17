Listen to SOB X RBE and Hit-Boy’s New Album Family Not a Group

Bay Area rap crew SOB X RBE have teamed up with Hit-Boy for a surprise new album. It’s called Family Not a Group. Check it out below.

Family Not a Group follows SOB X RBE’s 2018 LPs Gangin and Gangin II. The rap group are currently on a tour of the U.S.

Hit-Boy won a Grammy in 2012 for his work on JAY-Z and Kanye’s “N***as in Paris” and picked up subsequent nominations for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city, Beyoncé’s self-titled album and Lemonade, and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”

