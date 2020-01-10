Listen to St. Vincent’s Remix of Beck’s “Uneventful Days”

St. Vincent has remixed Beck’s song “Uneventful Days,” which appeared on his November album Hyperspace. Listen to the track below.

Hyperspace is Beck’s 14th album. Beck and St. Vincent recently joined Nirvana for a five-song set in Los Angeles. They’ll both appear at a tribute concert for Prince at the end of January, appearing alongside Foo Fighters, Mavis Staples, and Usher with Sheila E.’s band. Beck recorded a medley of Prince songs at Prince’s Paisley Park studio, released as the Paisley Park Sessions EP on Amazon in mid-November.