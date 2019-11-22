Listen to Stormzy’s New Song with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy

Stormzy has shared another new single from new album Heavy Is the Head. He collaborated with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy on “Own It”; check out its Nathan James Tettey-directed video below.

Stormzy and Sheeran previously collaborated on “Take Me Back to London.“ Stormzy announced last week that his second album, Heavy Is the Head, is out December 13. He’s already shared three other singles from the 16-track LP: “Vossi Bop,” “Wiley Flow,” and “Crown.” His debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, came out in early 2017.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature from 2016, “Stormzy: Grime Heavyweight.”