Listen to Sufjan and His Stepfather Lowell’s New Song “The Runaround”

Sufjan Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams have shared another track from their forthcoming album Aporia. “Runaround” arrives with a music video shot and edited by ABUTTA492. The visual features Bike Life bikers riding ATVs and dirt bikes in New York, Atlanta, and Miami. Watch below.

Stevens and Brams’ Aporia is out March 27 (via Asthmatic Kitty). They recorded the New Age-inspired album over the past few years when Brams would visit Stevens at his New York home.

