Listen to Taylor Swift’s New Song for Cats

As revealed in the first trailer, Taylor Swift is a part of the new cinematic production of the musical Cats. She recorded a new original track for the film’s soundtrack, titled “Beautiful Ghosts.” Take a listen to it below.

Swift plays a feline by the name of Bombalurina in the new adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s long-running musical. She collaborated with Weber on “Beautiful Ghosts,” which Cats lead Francesca Hayward sings in character as Victoria the White Cat. Judi Dench reprises the song as Old Deuteronomy later in the film, and Swift’s version plays over the closing credits.

Swift isn’t the only pop-music figure in the Cats revival: Jennifer Hudson stars as the tragic Grizabella, and Jason Derulo plays the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger. The film also features Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, and more. Cats premieres in theaters on December 20.

Shortly before the song’s release, Swift took to social media with claims that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, her former music manager and label head, were blocking her from performing her older material at the American Music Awards next week.