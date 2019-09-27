Listen to Tei Shi and Blood Orange’s New Song “Even If It Hurts”

Colombian-Canadian artist Valerie Teicher, better known as Tei Shi, has shared a new track called “Even If It Hurts.” It features Blood Orange, who also co-produced the song with Noah Breakfast. It comes with a music video, directed by Cara Stricker. Watch below.
The new song is from Tei Shi’s sophomore album La Linda, which comes out November 15 (via Downtown). The record includes her recent singles “A Kiss Goodbye” and “Red Light.” Find the tracklist below.
Tei Shi and Blood Orange previously collaborated on Negro Swan’s “Hope.” Read Pitchfork’s feature “Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes Breaks Down Every Song on His New Album, Negro Swan.”
La Linda:
01 Addict
02 Alone in the Universe
03 Even If It Hurts [ft. Blood Orange]
04 Matando
05 Twilight
06 When He’s Done
07 Red Light
08 Thief
09 No Juegues
10 A Kiss Goodbye
11 We