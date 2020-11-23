Listen to the First Episode of the War on Drugs’ New Super High Quality Podcast

The War on Drugs have entered the arena of podcasting with The Super High Quality Podcast, where the band dissects the new live album LIVE DRUGS. In the first episode, the War on Drugs examine a 2017 version of “Eyes to the Wind” from 2014’s Lost in the Dream. Listen below.

In the four-part series, guitar tech Dominic East leads the discussion with bandleader Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, and several other members of the War on Drugs live lineups. LIVE DRUGS is a collection of recordings from various War on Drugs shows over the years, culled from Granduciel’s own hard-drive archives.

The War on Drugs’ most recent studio album is 2017’s A Deeper Understanding.