Listen to TNGHT’s New BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

TNGHT recently stopped by BBC Radio 1 to share their new Essential Mix. The electronic music duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice played unreleased tracks in addition to music from Rustie, JPEGMAFIA, Scratcha DVA, J-E-T-S, Girl Unit, and more. Check it out here.

Last month, TNGHT released “Serpent,” their first new song in six years following their 2013 single “Acrylics.”

TNGHT dropped their self-titled debut EP in 2012. Hudson Mohawke’s most recent studio album Lantern arrived in 2015. In 2016, Hudson Mohawke created the original soundtrack for the open-world video game Watch Dogs 2. Lunice’s debut LP CCLX came out in 2017.