Listen to Travis Scott’s New JACKBOYS Compilation

Travis Scott has released a new album, a compilation titled JACKBOYS. Take a listen to the album in full below.

JACKBOYS is Scott’s first studio album on his Cactus Jack label. He teased the project online earlier this fall, but has since deleted his tweet about it. It features contributions from Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Quavo, and Offset.

Following the release of Astroworld in 2018, Scott released the documentary Look Mom I Can Fly on Netflix in August. He released the one-off single “Highest in the Room” in early October.