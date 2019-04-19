Listen to Valee’s New Song “You & Me Both”

Perpetually laidback Chicago rapper Valee is back with another low-key single. It’s called “You & Me Both,” and it’s produced by St. Louis’ ChaseTheMoney. Listen to the track below.

Valee dropped his debut record for GOOD Music, the GOOD Job, You Found Me EP, last year. Since then, he’s shared one-off singles like “About U” with DRAM, “Awesome” with Mat Ox, and “Wombo” with Lil Yachty.

Read about Valee’s “Vlone” and “Womp Womp” on Pitchfork’s list of “The 100 Best Songs of 2018,” and check out Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Introducing Valee, the G.O.O.D. Music-Approved Rapper With an Elegant Trap Sound.”