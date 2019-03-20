Listen to Vampire Weekend Play Father of the Bride Songs on BBC Radio 6

Vampire Weekend were today’s guests on Steve Lamacq’s Radio 6 program, where the group delivered performances of “Sunflower” and “2021” from their upcoming album Father of the Bride. This marks the live debut for both songs. Ezra Koenig also spoke with Lamacq before playing the new tracks. Check out the interview and performance here; the interview begins at the 02:04:30 mark, while “Sunflower” and “2021” occur around 2:23:20.

Vampire Weekend will tour behind Father of the Bride, beginning with North American dates in June before they head to Europe in November. They recently tapped Jerry Seinfeld for the new video for “Sunflower.” In addition to the two songs they played on Radio 6, the band have released “Big Blue” and “Harmony Hall.” The new album arrives May 3 via Columbia Records.