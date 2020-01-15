Listen to Westerman’s New Song “Blue Comanche”

Westerman has shared a new single. Take a listen to “Blue Comanche” below. He’s also announced 2020 tour dates on the east and west coasts and in Toronto.

In a statement, the West Londoner said the song concerns “the inevitability of environmental loss as a consequence of modernization. I’m not a Luddite, I don’t think we should go back to the Stone Age or anything, but there’s still something profoundly sad about what’s being lost.” Despite that, he wanted the song to be somewhat hopeful. “Today it’s so easy to live in an echo chamber of bad news, but if you look hard you can still see individual acts of kindness everywhere,” he said. “You have to be engaged and stay sensitive to suffering, but it’s not constructive to live in that space all the time.”

He also announced that he’s signed with Partisan, though he hasn’t yet shared details of the follow-up to his 2018 EP Ark. In 2019, he covered Simon & Garfunkel’s “Kathy’s Song” and remixed the Amen Dunes song “L.A.”

