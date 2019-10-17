Listen to Wolf Parade’s New Song “Against the Day”

Wolf Parade are back with a new single. “Against the Day”—their first new song in two years—arrives with a new visual from director Scorpion Dagger. The band has also announced a 2020 tour. Find those dates below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Wolf Parade’s last album was 2017’s Cry Cry Cry.

Wolf Parade:

03-02 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

03-03 Hamburg, Germany – Knust

03-04 Berlin, Germany – Gretchen

03-06 Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

03-07 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

03-08 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rotondes

03-09 Paris, France – Petit Bain

03-10 Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie @ Botanique

03-11 London, England – The Dome

03-13 Bristol, England – Thekla

03-14 Manchester, England – YES (Pink Room)

03-15 Dublin, Ireland – The Button Factory