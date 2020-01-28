Little Dragon Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

Little Dragon are releasing a new album: New Me, Same Us comes out on March 27 (via Ninja Tune). Check out the LP’s first track, “Hold On,” below.

Little Dragon self-produced New Me, Same Us, which they recorded at their own home studio in Gothenburg, Sweden. It’s their follow-up to 2017’s Season High. In a press release, Little Dragon said:

This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might

sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these

years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let

go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger. We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we

stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.

New Me, Same Us:

01 Hold On

02 Rush

03 Another Lover

04 Kids

05 Every Rain

06 New Fiction

07 Sadness

08 Are You Feeling Sad?

09 Where You Belong

10 Stay Right Here

11 Water