Little Dragon Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

Little Dragon are releasing a new album: New Me, Same Us comes out on March 27 (via Ninja Tune). Check out the LP’s first track, “Hold On,” below.
Little Dragon self-produced New Me, Same Us, which they recorded at their own home studio in Gothenburg, Sweden. It’s their follow-up to 2017’s Season High. In a press release, Little Dragon said:
This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might
sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these
years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let
go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.
We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we
stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.
New Me, Same Us:
01 Hold On
02 Rush
03 Another Lover
04 Kids
05 Every Rain
06 New Fiction
07 Sadness
08 Are You Feeling Sad?
09 Where You Belong
10 Stay Right Here
11 Water