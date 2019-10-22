Little Dragon Announce Tour, Share New Song “Tongue Kissing”: Listen

Little Dragon have announced 2020 tour dates. The first show takes place next March in Stockholm, Sweden. The band will then play European shows for the rest of the month, followed by North American concerts in April and May. Check out Little Dragon’s tour poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Along with the tour announcement, the band has shared a new single titled “Tongue Kissing.” In a statement, Little Dragon said, “The song is very much about taking brave steps.” They continued, “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.” Hear “Tongue Kissing” below.

Little Dragon released their Lover Chanting EP in 2018. They shared the album Season High the previous year.