Little Feat’s Paul Barrere Dead at 71

Paul Barrere, the longtime guitarist and singer of the roots-rock band Little Feat, died on Saturday at UCLA hospital, the band announced. He was 71. Barrere had been diagnosed with liver cancer in 2015, and in 2012, he was forced to take a leave of absence from the band due to a battle with Hepatitis C.

Barrere auditioned for the band when it was initially put together in 1969, but he wasn’t invited to join the band until 1972. His recorded debut with the band was 1973’s Dixie Chicken. He wrote multiple songs for the band and remained a member of the band for nearly five decades.

“Paul, sail on to the next place in your journey with our abiding love for a life always dedicated to the muse and the music. We are grateful for the time we have shared,” wrote his bandmates.