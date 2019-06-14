Little Mix – Bounce Back (Official Video)

By
star95radio
-
0
6

Little Mix – Bounce Back (Official Music Video)
Lyrics

All
Steady….Are you ready are you ready ?
Whats going on?? X 2

However do you want me
However do you need me
However do you want me
However do you need me

Jesy
Tell me what you know about me
Welcome to the city where it’s sweet
You know I’ll be getting Vita D
That’s why I can’t fit up in these jeans

Watch me you know I like to move that
That heat wave make you wanna cool back
Here them saying baby bring the bounce back
You gon make me have to bring the bounce back

Jade
Hey now say, say who gon say my way
Come right alright baby
Say who gone say my way eh eh

All
However do you want me
However do you need me
However do you want me (bring the bounce back)
However do you need me (bring the bounce back)

Perrie
Say I’m the girl up in his dreams
Hot boy better give me what I need

Leigh
Throw me on his body like a throwback

Jade
And he better not move when I throw it back

Leigh
Babe you keep me wetter than a bayou
If you don’t Imma walk right by you

Jade / All harmonising
Baby touch me tease me keep it easy

Perrie
Hey now say, say who gon say my way
Come right alright baby
Say who gone say my way eh eh

All
However do you want me
However do you need me
However do you want me (bring the bounce back)
However do you need me (bring the bounce back)

Leigh
Hey now say, say who gon say my way
Come right alright baby
Say who gone say my way eh eh

All
However do you want me
However do you need me
However do you want me (bring the bounce back)
However do you need me (bring the bounce back)

