Little Mix – Bounce Back (Official Video)

Little Mix – Bounce Back (Official Music Video)

Lyrics

All

Steady….Are you ready are you ready ?

Whats going on?? X 2

However do you want me

However do you need me

However do you want me

However do you need me

Jesy

Tell me what you know about me

Welcome to the city where it’s sweet

You know I’ll be getting Vita D

That’s why I can’t fit up in these jeans

Watch me you know I like to move that

That heat wave make you wanna cool back

Here them saying baby bring the bounce back

You gon make me have to bring the bounce back

Jade

Hey now say, say who gon say my way

Come right alright baby

Say who gone say my way eh eh

All

However do you want me

However do you need me

However do you want me (bring the bounce back)

However do you need me (bring the bounce back)

Perrie

Say I’m the girl up in his dreams

Hot boy better give me what I need

Leigh

Throw me on his body like a throwback

Jade

And he better not move when I throw it back

Leigh

Babe you keep me wetter than a bayou

If you don’t Imma walk right by you

Jade / All harmonising

Baby touch me tease me keep it easy

Perrie

Hey now say, say who gon say my way

Come right alright baby

Say who gone say my way eh eh

All

However do you want me

However do you need me

However do you want me (bring the bounce back)

However do you need me (bring the bounce back)

Leigh

Hey now say, say who gon say my way

Come right alright baby

Say who gone say my way eh eh

All

However do you want me

However do you need me

However do you want me (bring the bounce back)

However do you need me (bring the bounce back)



