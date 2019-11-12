Liturgy Surprise Release New Album H.A.Q.Q.: Listen

Liturgy—the Brooklyn-based black metal band led by Hunter Hunt-Hendrix—have surprise-released a new album, H.A.Q.Q. Stream it below. H.A.Q.Q. stands for “Haelegen above Quality and Quantity” and, according to a press release, “represents Hunt-Hendrix’s uniquely marxist and psychoanalytic vision of God.” The record will be released physically on February 21, 2020 via Hunt-Hendrix’s own label YLYLCYN.

H.A.Q.Q. is Liturgy’s fourth album, following 2015’s The Ark Work. Hunt-Hendrix composed the new album while also working on his multi-disciplinary opera Origin of the Alimonies. The band recorded H.A.Q.Q. in August 2019 at Pawtucket, Rhode Island’s Machines With Magnets with producer/engineer Seth Manchester.

