Liverpool Duo Her’s Dead After Car Accident

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading—the only members of Liverpool band Her’s—have died in a tragic automobile accident along with their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson. The incident occurred yesterday (March 27), while Her’s were traveling to a concert in Santa Ana, California.

The group’s record label Heist or Hit broke the news in a Facebook post earlier today. “We are all heartbroken,” it reads. “Stephen and Audun were on their second tour of North America playing 19 dates of sold-out shows to a fanbase that adored them. The pair were one of the UK’s most loved up and coming bands. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience. To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers.” Read the full statement below.

Her’s released their debut LP Songs of Her’s in 2017. Their follow-up album Invitation to Her’s arrived last year. The duo were in the midst of a tour behind their latest record.