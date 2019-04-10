Los Angeles Intersection to Be Renamed After Nipsey Hussle

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles will be renamed after the late Nipsey Hussle, as the Los Angeles Times reports. Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced yesterday that the intersection will be designated Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square. The Crenshaw district was Nipsey’s neighborhood, and the area where his Marathon Clothing shop was located. (His 2013 tape Crenshaw was named after the neighborhood.)

“Ermias Asghedom, known as ‘Nipsey Hussle,’ was an icon and West Coast hero. Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with, from family, friends, fans and his larger community,” Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “As a father, brother and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound; his numerous philanthropic efforts; his innovative, community-focused business mindset; and his humble heart.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that a memorial service for Nipsey would be held at the Staples Center in L.A. on Thursday, April 11. He was shot and killed in Crenshaw on March 31. Since his death, a man named Eric Holder has been arrested and charged with murder in Nipsey’s death. Holder has pleaded not guilty.