Lower Dens Announce New Album The Competition, Share Song: Listen

Lower Dens have announced their first studio album in four years. The Competition is the follow-up to 2015’s Escape From Evil, and it arrives September 6 via Ribbon Music. They have also shared lead single “Young Republicans,” along with a retro music video directed by Raul Gonzo. Check it out below, and scroll down for the LP’s cover art and tracklist.
Of the new album, Lower Dens’ vocalist and songwriter Jana Hunter said in a press release:
The issues that have shaped my life, for better or for worse, have to do with coming from a family and a culture that totally bought into this competitive mindset. I was wild and in a lot of pain as a kid; home life was very bleak, and pop songs were a guaranteed escape to a mental space where beauty, wonder, and love were possible. I wanted to write songs that might have the potential to do that.
Read Pitchfork’s 2015 interview with Lower Dens.
The Competition:
01 Galapagos
02 Hand of God
03 Two Faced Love
04 Young Republicans
05 Real Thing
06 Buster Keaton
07 I Drive
08 Simple Life
09 Empire Sundown
10 Lucky People
11 In Your House