LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) New Album Gets Release Date

LSD—collaborative project of British musician Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo—have announced the release date of their debut album. The self-titled LP is slated to drop April 12. It was originally planned for a November 2018 release.

LSD have shared two singles from the forthcoming record: “Genius” and “Audio.” In January, the group released a “Genius” remix with Lil Wayne. The track arrived with a Ben Jones-directed animated video.

Diplo recently shared his latest EP Europa featuring Octavian, IAMDDB, Soolking, and others. In 2017, Sia shared her last studio album Everyday Is Christmas. Last year, she scored the film Vox Lux alongside Scott Walker.

Read “Vox Lux Can’t Figure Out If It’s About a Tortured Pop Star or Mass Shootings” on the Pitch.