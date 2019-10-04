Lul G, Formerly of SOB X RBE, Arrested for Murder

California rapper Lul G—formerly a member of the Bay Area hip-hop group SOB X RBE—was arrested for murder on September 21, police confirmed to Rolling Stone. Records on the website of the Solano County, California Sheriff’s Office show that the rapper (born George Harris) was arrested on a murder charge. Lul G’s bail hasn’t been set and a court date hasn’t been determined.

When reached by Pitchfork, a representative for SOB X RBE said Lul G has not been a member since late 2018. Lul G was part of the group for its breakout spot on the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack, as well as the two 2018 full-length records, Gangin and Gangin II. SOB X RBE’s representative offered no further comment.