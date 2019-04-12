Lykke Li and Mark Ronson Share New Song “Late Night Feelings”: Listen

Mark Ronson has shared the new single “Late Night Feelings” featuring Lykke Li. Listen below. It’s the title track from his forthcoming album.

Late Night Feelings (out June 21) is a self-proclaimed album of “sad bangers” that is slated to feature King Princess, Arkansas-based singer songwriter Yeeba, and more. Ronson’s Miley Cyrus collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” will also appear on the record.

Ronson’s last LP was 2015’s Uptown Special. Last year, he unveiled the project Silk City with Diplo. Lykke Li will be holding the inaugural all-female Yola Fest June 8. Charli XCX, Cat Power, Courtney Love, Cupcakke, and others are slated to perform the one-day event. In 2018, Li shared so sad so sexy.