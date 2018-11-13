LYLIT – Blocks (Official Video)

SEXISM – each and every woman can tell a story here.

‘Blocks’ is one of them.

This is an empowerment song.

WON’T HIDE, WON’T SHY, WON’T PLAY.

‘BLOCKS’ is LYLIT’s first Single of her upcoming EP ‘Aurora’.

fb, insta, twitter: @lylitmusic

stream ‘BLOCKS’ here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lylit/fhMc

Director: Nikolai Selikovsky

DOP: Simon Selikovsky

Assistant Director: Thomas Bischof

Camera Assistant: Mischa Mikysek

H&M: Ines Polak

Styling Assistant: Veronika Arnold

Dancers: Silke Grabinger, Claire Lefèvre, Desi Bonato, Marìa Casares Gonzàlez, Sabrina Zehetbauer, Marie Monier, Nica Spröte

Production Coordination: Andreas Lettner

Color Grading: Thomas Rath

Major THANK YOUs go out to:

Manfred Plohovits for his hospitality

Martina Rastinger / SO LCH LD for her beautiful clothes and styling

Vintage Continis for the kimono

Hans & Markus Selikovsky for the equipment

Music written by LYLIT & Andreas Lettner

Lyrics written by LYLIT

Production: Andreas Lettner

Co-Production: Darius Edlinger

Mixing: Ariel Borujow

Mastering: Martin Scheer



