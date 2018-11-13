LYLIT – Blocks (Official Video)

SEXISM – each and every woman can tell a story here.
‘Blocks’ is one of them.
This is an empowerment song.
WON’T HIDE, WON’T SHY, WON’T PLAY.
‘BLOCKS’ is LYLIT’s first Single of her upcoming EP ‘Aurora’.
fb, insta, twitter: @lylitmusic
stream ‘BLOCKS’ here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lylit/fhMc
Director: Nikolai Selikovsky
DOP: Simon Selikovsky
Assistant Director: Thomas Bischof
Camera Assistant: Mischa Mikysek
H&M: Ines Polak
Styling Assistant: Veronika Arnold
Dancers: Silke Grabinger, Claire Lefèvre, Desi Bonato, Marìa Casares Gonzàlez, Sabrina Zehetbauer, Marie Monier, Nica Spröte
Production Coordination: Andreas Lettner
Color Grading: Thomas Rath
Major THANK YOUs go out to:
Manfred Plohovits for his hospitality
Martina Rastinger / SO LCH LD for her beautiful clothes and styling
Vintage Continis for the kimono
Hans & Markus Selikovsky for the equipment
Music written by LYLIT & Andreas Lettner
Lyrics written by LYLIT
Production: Andreas Lettner
Co-Production: Darius Edlinger
Mixing: Ariel Borujow
Mastering: Martin Scheer
source