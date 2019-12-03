M. Ward Announces New Album Migration Stories, Shares New Song: Listen

Singer and songwriter M. Ward has announced his next studio album as a solo artist. Migration Stories arrives April 3, 2020 via Anti-. He’s also shared the lead single from the 11-track album. Give “Migration of Souls” a listen below, and scroll down for the full tracklist.

Ward recorded Migration Stories with Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury, Richard Reed Parry, producer/mixer Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys etc.), and Teddy Impakt. Of the new album, Ward said in a press release:

Some time went by, the stories wove together and I remember them now closer to characters in a dream of how people could treat each other than any kind of front-page news realism. I think music subconsciously—whether writing or listening—is a filter for me. Helping to process all the bad news into something new to build from. Some records to me are like self-fulfilling prophecies—visualizing change to wish something into being. Those records inspired this one.

Ward has also announced a string of North American tour dates that kick off April 17 in Philadelphia and wrap up on May 22 in Los Angeles. Find Ward’s full schedule below.

Migration Stories:

01 Migration Of Souls

02 Heaven’s Nail and Hammer

03 Coyote Mary’s Traveling Show

04 Independent Man

05 Stevens’ Snow Man

06 Unreal City

07 Real Silence

08 Along the Santa Fe Trail

09 Chamber Music

10 Torch

11 Rio Drone