M83 Announce New Album DSVII

M83 have announced DSVII, a new album that serves as the sequel to their 2007 album Digital Shades Vol 1. It arrives September 20 via Naïve Records. According to a press release, the new record was “influenced heavily by early video game soundtracks, ‘80s sci-fi/fantasy films and analog synth pioneers” such as Brian Eno, Suzanne Ciani, Mort Garson and John Carpenter. It was recorded in 2017-2018 exclusively with analog equipment. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist below.
M83’s last studio album, Junk, was released in 2016. Earlier this year, Anthony Gonzalez released his score for his brother Yann Gonzalez’s film Knife + Heart.
Read our 2016 feature interview, “M83: Nostalgia at the End of the World.”
DSVII:
01 Hell Riders
02 A Bit of Sweetness
03 Goodbye Captain Lee
04 Colonies
05 Meet the Friends
06 Feelings
07 A Word of Wisdom
08 Lune De Fiel
09 Jeux D’Enfants
10 A Taste of the Dusk
11 Lunar Son
12 Oh Yes You’re There, Everyday
13 Mirage
14 Taifun Glory
15 Temple of Sorrow