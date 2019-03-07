M83 Return With Soundtrack to Queer Slasher Film Knife + Heart, Share New Song: Listen

M83’s Anthony Gonzalez has returned. He’s released the original soundtrack to Knife + Heart, a new queer slasher film directed by his brother (and sometime bandmate) Yann Gonzalez. Anthony previously wrote the soundtrack to Yann’s You and the Night, released in 2013. The record marks Gonzalez’s first collaboration with M83 co-founding member Nicolas Fromageau since 2003’s Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts. Listen to “Karl” below.

The new Knife + Heart soundtrack marks the first new M83 music since Junk in 2016. The film, starring Vanessa Paradis, debuted at Cannes last year and will hit U.S. theaters this spring. Check out the trailer below.

Knife + Heart follows Anne (Paradis), an adult film producer who tries to win back her former lover by shooting her most ambitious film yet. Things take a dark turn, however, when Anne’s actors are pursued by a masked killer. Speaking on the inspiration for Knife + Heart’s soundtrack, Yann Gonzalez said in a press release:

“We wanted to recapture the Giallo ambiance of the ‘70s, to feel that sinister yet sentimental tone. Anthony and I are both poetical and even sentimental, in a certain way. We wanted to dive in headlong, particularly as melancholy and poetry are found in numerous ‘70s horror film soundtracks, from films by Lucio Fulci to those by Mario Bava. I’m thinking in particular of the harrowing soundtracks of Don’t Torture a Duckling or Twitch of the Death Nerve.”

